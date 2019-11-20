Over the last year, we’ve seen competition heat up in the home audio space. This means that Black Friday speaker deals are abundant with home theater and smart solutions ripe for the picking. In this guide we cover some of the most notable deals we’ve seen to date, making it easy for you to plan ahead and increase the likelihood that you score exactly what you had in mind.

Black Friday Speaker Deals: Home Theater

If there’s one room that deserves to have top-tier audio, it has to be the one where your home theater resides. There are a lot of options out there including whole-home solutions like Sonos and individual pieces from brands like Samsung and VIZIO.

While we won’t tell you which is right for your space, we will serve up some of the best these brands have to offer and where you can find them on sale. In this specific category, options are spread across standard stores like Best Buy and Walmart with some of the best deals being offered at Costco and Sam’s Club where memberships are sometimes required.

Black Friday Speaker Deals: Smart solutions

Apple, Google, Amazon, and many others have dove headfirst into the smart speaker arena. Alexa is my preferred voice assistant these days, with somewhere between 15-20 Echo devices placed throughout my home.

No matter which ecosystem you prefer, all of them seem to have at least one speaker on sale. This includes HomePod for $200, Google Home Mini with $5 VUDU Credit for $19, and Bose offerings at up to 50% off. Continue reading to find a roundup of our best Black Friday speaker deals to date.

As you can see there are plenty of Black Friday speaker deals this year. Even if your speaker of choice didn’t make the list, don’t give up hope as there are likely to be several last minute deals that show up next week.

