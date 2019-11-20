At $36.50, this TV stand sports easy assembly and is 40% off

- Nov. 20th 2019 12:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya TV Stand for $36.64 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked. This affordable TV stand sports an easy assembly with all required setup hardware included. It’s ready for a 50-inch TV and features both open shelving and a couple of cabinets. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Use a bit of today’s savings to simplify the controls in your home theater. This $10 universal remote is made by GE and can operate four different devices. This includes TVs, sound bars, and a wide variety of streaming players.

If you plan to snag a large TV this Black Friday, don’t miss out on this spacious $152 stand. It looks great, just like the price, which is 25% off what it typically fetches. This large piece of furniture is ready for up to a 78-inch TV. In the same post, you’ll also find a full-motion TV wall mount that’s down to $46.50 (Reg. $60).

Furinno Jaya TV Stand features:

  • Large top panel holds up to 50-inch flat screen TV.
  • Open shelves and closed compartments are great for display and storage of entertainment equipment.
  • Easy to assemble. Assembly instruction and hardware pack included.

