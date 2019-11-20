Cross this 6-tool Ryobi Combo Kit off your DIY shopping list: $259 (Reg. $325)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $259 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 but typically goes for $325 or more these days. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked all-time. Home Depot includes six tools total with this bundle, notably a drill and driver, along with two saws, and a brad nailer. You’ll also receive a pair of batteries and a wall charger with purchase. Colder weather is here and winter just around the corner, so you may find yourself tackling DIY projects around the house. This bundle includes everything you need to get started and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 100 Home Depot reviewers.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a DEWALT 14-piece drill set for $20 shipped at Amazon. This bundle includes plenty of bits to help expand your burgeoning home improvement career. It all ships in a nifty carrying case, ensuring that you won’t lose your accessories as easily. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 5,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll find even more deals on DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Ryobi tools in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale that runs through this week. We’ve rounded up all of our top picks right here, including a number of early doorbuster deals.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and 18-Volt Charger. This RYOBI 18-Volt Combo Kit includes ONE+ tools like the 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer, Impact Driver, Drill, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, and Worklight. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 2.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime. Best of all, it is a part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 6-Tool Combo Kit also includes two 2.0 Ah Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, and operator’s manuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!