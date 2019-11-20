Upgrade your holiday decor with these LED string light kits from $8

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-Foot LED String Light Kit with Remote for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code K96492OB is used at checkout. Upgrade to the 66-Foot Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with code 4J3OYR3Q. This is down from the regular going rate of $13 and $20 respectively and is the best available. These lights are perfect for the upcoming holiday seasons, offering you an easy way to turn on or off your festive illumination. Since it’s completely waterproof, you can use this kit either indoors or out, wherever you need it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for a smaller light kit. This 13-foot one is just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though there’s no remote, this setup is battery-powered, which gives you the ability to place it just about anywhere.

Don’t forget to swing by our best of Black Friday smart home roundup, which shows you the must-have products on sale this season.

TaoTronics LED Lighting features:

Bendy material, massive compatibility: moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything

More control with advanced rf technology: upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft./ 20 m

Diverse modes for different occasions: 8 levels of brightness, speed, and blinking allow for versatile usage under various circumstances

Convenient memory function: memorizes the mode you previously used to rapidly access your favorite style of lighting

