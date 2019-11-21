Add this leather Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors for $12 (33% off)

Yalocea (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 38-44mm Leather Apple Watch Loop Band in various colors for $11.89. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically holds steady at $17 via Amazon with today’s deal delivering new all-time lows on most models. This sleek leather band departs from the usual design we see in the sub-$10 price range. Notably is has a Hermès-style latch system, instead of the bulkier metal clasp on other bands. If you just recently picked up an Apple Watch Series 5, or know someone who did, this is a great option for the holidays. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 160 Amazon reviewers.

Those that prefer a sport band look will want to consider this top-rated option from Exchar. It’s around $7 with the on-page coupon currently and sports a familiar Nike-like visual.

If today’s deals don’t fit your style, be sure to jump over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more options.

Leather Apple Watch Loop Band features:

100% genuine calf leather, skin-friendly, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist. And the interior lining is also made of calf leather. A metal adapter is included for easy installation. We use upgrade screws to lock the band tightly and securely. Don’t need to worry about the adapters fall apart again. Band comes with stainless steel adapters on both ends, which lock onto the watch precisely, it is easy to clip on and remove.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!