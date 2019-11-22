Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K20 $30, FIFA 20 $30, Gears 5 Bundle $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a digital copy of NBA 2K20 Standard Edition on Xbox One for $30 with free digital delivery. Also matched at $30 for PS4 gamers on PSN. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is matching the Live Gold only Xbox Black Friday sale and is within $2 of the doorbuster offers we have tracked on the physical version. Unless you want to take a chance it sells out in the early Black Friday sales next week just to save $2, jump on this one right now. In case you missed it, here’s our hands-on review for NBA 2K20. Head below for even more early holiday deals including Grand Theft Auto V, Borderlands: GOTY, Resident Evil 7/Revelations, Gears 5, FIFA 20 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- FIFA 20 $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Borderlands: GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $26 (Reg. $80+) | CDKeys
- Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live up to 65% off
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Need for Speed: Heat $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Castlevania Collection $10 w/ Live (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Pokémon Sword & Shield $90 (Reg. $120) | eBay
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $10+) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. up to $75) | Walmart
- Plus Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheels
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
GameStop Black Friday Ad 2019: PS4 Pro $100 off + $25 GC, Switch Lite, more
Best of Black Friday 2019 – Gaming: PS4 $160 off, Xbox One $150 off, games, more
Pokémon Sword and Shield Review: Exploring the ups and down of the Galar region
Sony unveils PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals: Up to $160 off PS4, more
Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
