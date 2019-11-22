Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K20 $30, FIFA 20 $30, Gears 5 Bundle $26, more

- Nov. 22nd 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a digital copy of NBA 2K20 Standard Edition on Xbox One for $30 with free digital delivery. Also matched at $30 for PS4 gamers on PSN. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is matching the Live Gold only Xbox Black Friday sale and is within $2 of the doorbuster offers we have tracked on the physical version. Unless you want to take a chance it sells out in the early Black Friday sales next week just to save $2, jump on this one right now. In case you missed it, here’s our hands-on review for NBA 2K20. Head below for even more early holiday deals including Grand Theft Auto V, Borderlands: GOTY, Resident Evil 7/Revelations, Gears 5, FIFA 20 and many more.

