Our exclusive Segway Electric Scooter deals beat Black Friday pricing from $479

- Nov. 22nd 2019 1:49 pm ET

Black Friday
We’ve partnered with our friends at Wellbots to deliver exclusive deals to 9to5Toys readers on Segway’s electric scooters. With free shipping for all and no tax charged at checkout outside of New York, this is a great time to save even further on these popular scooters. Headlining is the Segway ES2 Electric Scooter for $479 with promo code 9TO5ES2. That’s down from the regular $599 price tag at Amazon and $20 less than the expected Black Friday price next week. Here are a few other deals you can snag with our exclusive codes:

There’s a lot to like about Segway’s ES2 electric scooter, including 15MPH maximum speed and range of up to 15-miles. And weighing in at just 27.6-pounds it’s an easy ride to carry around for commuters. Upgrading to the ES4 delivers a built-in LCD display, up to 19MPH speeds and a total range of around 28-miles. Those numbers go further with the Segway Max, which tops out at 40-miles of range and a max 18.6MPH speed. Segway products have solid ratings overall at Amazon.

Segway ES2 features:

  • Ride Faster & Further: With a more powerful motor of 300W compared with ES1, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15 miles (25 km) and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. (100 kg).
  • Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 27.6 lbs (12.5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion.
  • Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensures an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1ft.

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
