Cuisinart’s popular 4-in-1 Grill and Panini Press hits Amazon 2019 low at $40

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Cuisinart 4-in-1 Grill and Panini Press (GR-4N) for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $80 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $60 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest we have tracked all year. Walmart is charging $50 right now. This brushed stainless steel cooker features reversible plates that allow you to grill food on one side while you’re cooking pancakes on the griddle. It is also a fully functioning panini press with a nonstick and dishwasher-safe finish. This model features dual thermostats to support it all as well as a removable drip tray, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Keeping those electric and panini plates clean is a must, and this OXO Good Grips brush can help the cause for just $10 Prime shipped. While that might be the ideal add-on for today’s featured offer, the GR-WAFP Griddler Waffle Plates will turn today’s Cuisinart cooker into a waffle making machine too. Regularly $32, they are on sale for $24 Prime shipped right now and carry solid ratings.

Cuisinart 4-in-1 Grill and Panini Press:

Cuisinart GR-4N Griddler: Make quick and easy meals four different ways with this versatile grilling machine. The reversible grilling plates allow you to cook breakfast meats on the grill while you’re also making pancakes on the griddle. Simultaneously grill both sides of boneless meat, traditionally grill one side at a time, press and grill sandwiches in a Panini press, or serve up pancakes, hash browns and more.

