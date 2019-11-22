Save up to $360 on Swellpro’s SlashDrone 3+ or Spry+ Waterproof Drone

Wellbots is currently offering another exclusive promotion for 9to5Toys readers, this time discounting the Swellpro SlashDrone 3+ Quadcopter starting at $1,049 shipped when using code 9TO5PRO at checkout. On top of the current 10% discount, that takes off an extra $30, which amounts to an overall $150 discount. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen. This sale also covers other models which include 4K camera add-ons, payload release, and more at upwards of $361 off. Swellpro’s SlashDrone 3+ features a waterproof design that allows it to safely navigate around rivers, the ocean, and even float on water. On top of a 25-minute flight time, other notable features here include GLONASS and GPS capabilities for improved accuracy, a remote with built-in 5-inch FPV display, and more. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Swellpro Spry+ Waterproof Drone on sale today at Wellbots as part of its exclusive offer. Applying the same code as mentioned above, you’ll be able to bring home the drone for $858 shipped, down from the usual $989 price tag. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this year and one of the best to date. This model features a more compact design than the featured deal, but the same waterproof capabilities.

Swellpro SlashDrone 3+ Quadcopter features:

Enhancing and extending the features of the previous SplashDrone 3, the latest SplashDrone 3+ is the most reliable and versatile waterproof drone yet. Coupled with several different payloads such as waterproof gimbal 4K camera GC-3, waterproof payload release with HD FPV live video PL-2, waterproof payload release with 4K camera and 1axis gimbal PL-3, and the upcoming waterproof payload release with low-light camera PL-4. SplashDrone 3+ can be adapted for a wide variety of uses. It is an all-purpose, all-weather, waterproof flying platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!