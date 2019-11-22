Bundle Tile’s new Sticker Item Finders with the latest Echo Dot from $60

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Sticker Trackers bundled with the latest Echo Dot for $59.99 shipped. Right now you’d pay $85 for everything included here, with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This is still the best value we’ve seen to date and this is the expected Black Friday promotion. Tile’s new Sticker tracker features a 3M adhesive backing, which pairs with a waterproof design, three-year battery life and a 150-foot range. For those always losing remotes and the like, this new form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Rated 4+ stars from 54% of customers and Tile’s entire lineup of item finders are well-reviewed overall. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Also at Amazon, you’ll be able to bundle the Echo Dot with two Tile Stickers, the updated Slim and a Mate tracker for $69.99 shipped. This collection would usually set you back $105, with the Alexa speaker selling for $25 and the Tile Essentials kit fetching $70. Just like the lead deal, this is the lowest we’ve seen.

This bundle includes two of the aforementioned Sticker trackers, as well as Tile’s flagship Mate item finder. There’s also the company’s newly redesigned Slim, which is now perfect for fitting in your wallet.

Looking to lock-in some additional Alexa deals? Right now Amazon is offering the first price cuts on Echo Link Amp at $240, as well as Echo Sub for $110, and more.

Tile Sticker Item Finder features:

The new Tile sticker is the easiest tracking solution of all. Small and waterproof with an adhesive back and 3-year battery life, The sticker is ideal for busy individuals and families. Press the Tile sticker firmly onto the item you are sticking it to and allow the adhesive to bond before trying to pull it off. The adhesive should be fully cured in 24 hours after placement.

