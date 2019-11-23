Denon and Onkyo 4K AirPlay 2 A/V Receivers fall as low as $255 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Denon 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 UHD A/V Receiver (AVR-X1600H) for $429 shipped. That’s $170 off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten just once before. This 7-channel receiver features six HDMI-in ports with support for 4K60, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more. When it comes to audio, it’s Dolby Atmos-ready, making it a solid choice for your home theater. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more A/V receivers on sale.

We also spotted that Electronics Expo via Rakuten has Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 UHD A/V Receiver (TX-NR585) for $254.99 shipped when coupon code EXPOP45 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re primarily concerned about surround sound you may be able to pass up a full-blown A/V receiver in favor of Logitech’s Z506 Surround Sound Home Theater Speaker System. Priced at $88, this system uses 3.5mm connectivity and may hook directly up to your TV, saving you a fair amount of hassle and expense.

Denon AirPlay 2 UHD A/V Receiver features:

POWERFUL 7 CHANNEL AMPLIFIER WITH THE LATEST HOME CINEMA TECHNOLOGY – 80 watts per channel delivers high power performance & operational stability for a range of speakers with HDCP 2.3 & advanced video processing with 4K upscaling for HDMI sources

ADVANCED HDMI VIDEO SECTION WITH eARC support (HDMI 6 in / 1 out) – Features 4K Ultra HD 60Hz video with full HDCP 2.3 support, 4:4:4 pure color sub sampling, Dolby vision, HDR10, HLG, eARC, 3D & BT.2020

MULTI DIMENSIONAL AUDIO – In addition to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X & DTS Virtual:X, the AVR X1600H also supports Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology that creates virtual height effects even without the height channels for a truly immersive experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!