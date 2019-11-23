Keep your hearing safe with Walker’s Razor Slim Electronic Muffs from $27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Walker Razor Slim Electronic Muffs from $27 shipped. Our favorite is the black muffs for $27.29, which regularly go for $40. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. These muffs are perfect for days at the range or just working on a job site. They pack two omnidirectional microphones that offer noise canceling, making sure that you won’t hear a sound anywhere you go. I’ve worn these before and found them to be quite comfortable for longer sessions, so if you have any upcoming loud events that you plan to attend, this is a must. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Check all available colors and styles here.

Now, with some of your savings, be sure to pick up a set of safety glasses. You can never be too safe while on the job site, as I’ve had close friends who would have lost their eyesight had they not been wearing eye protection.

Ditch the noise-canceling and pick up MPOW’s highly-rated ear muffs to block out sound in a similar way. These muffs will help to tone down on what you hear without blocking it out completely. And at $14 Prime shipped, it’s a much lower-cost alternative for those on a budget.

Walker Razor Slim Electronic Muffs features:

Razor ultra-thin rubberized cups

Two Omni Directional Microphones

Provides sound Activated protection over 89 dB at 0.02 reaction time

Noise reduction rating of 23dB.

Operates on 2 ‘AAA’ batteries- included

