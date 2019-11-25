The popular Contigo AUTOSEAL coffee mug hits an Amazon low at $8.50

- Nov. 25th 2019 10:09 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Contigo AUTOSEAL 16-ounce Travel Mug for $8.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the original $21 price tag and regular $15 going rate. This is also a new Amazon all-time low price. Contigo is known for making some of the best mugs out there, and the AUTOSEAL is no exception. Contigo’s Travel Mug features an auto-seal design to prevent leaks and spills plus a double-walled interior that will keep drinks hot for up to five hours or cold for 12 hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 24,000 Amazon reviewers.

Going with Contigo’s Snapseal 24-ounce Mug gives you a bit more room at under $8. You’ll miss out on the auto-seal features noted above, but there is still plenty to like here. Amazon customers agree, leaving solid ratings overall.

Contigo AUTOSEAL Travel Mug features:

  • Our Lids Are Sealed: AUTOSEAL technology is leak and spill proof (Yes there is a difference!)
  • For the Long Haul: Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours and cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK Vacuum Insulation
  • Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking from this travel coffee mug with the push of a button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Contigo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp