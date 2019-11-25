The popular Contigo AUTOSEAL coffee mug hits an Amazon low at $8.50

Amazon offers the Contigo AUTOSEAL 16-ounce Travel Mug for $8.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the original $21 price tag and regular $15 going rate. This is also a new Amazon all-time low price. Contigo is known for making some of the best mugs out there, and the AUTOSEAL is no exception. Contigo’s Travel Mug features an auto-seal design to prevent leaks and spills plus a double-walled interior that will keep drinks hot for up to five hours or cold for 12 hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 24,000 Amazon reviewers.

Going with Contigo’s Snapseal 24-ounce Mug gives you a bit more room at under $8. You’ll miss out on the auto-seal features noted above, but there is still plenty to like here. Amazon customers agree, leaving solid ratings overall.

Contigo AUTOSEAL Travel Mug features:

Our Lids Are Sealed: AUTOSEAL technology is leak and spill proof (Yes there is a difference!)

For the Long Haul: Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours and cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK Vacuum Insulation

Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking from this travel coffee mug with the push of a button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!