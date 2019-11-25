New subscribers can score three months of SiriusXM Satellite Radio for FREE

SiriusXM is offering new subscribers their first 3-months of satellite radio completely FREE. Normally $8 per month, this is right in line with what we normally see offered when SiriusXM decides to run a sale, which isn’t that often. SiriusXM is awesome if you’re wanting to listen to the same station while traveling this winter. You’ll be able to hear the same content without having to constantly scan for similar channels as you go between cities. Learn more about SiriusXM here.

Nomad Base Station

Now, SiriusXM not only works in your car, but also in your home. One great way to use your new Sirius subscription is on Google’s Home Mini, which is slated to be $19 on Black Friday.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer Details: Activate a SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription and pay $0.00 for your first 3 months. Service will automatically renew monthly thereafter and you will be charged at then-current rates. A credit card is required for this offer. Fees and taxes apply. Please see our Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel, including by calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees and programming are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other. New SiriusXM Streaming subscribers only.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!