While Google teased its official Black Friday offerings on first-party devices earlier in the week, just about every major retailer will be getting in on the action. With everything on the docket from Home Mini and Google’s latest Assistant speaker to Chromecasts, Pixel 4, and more, this year has something for everyone. Below you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals on Google products, insight into where you can lock-in the most savings, and more.

Home Mini steals the show, followed by new arrivals

Whether you’re an early adopter of Assistant or you’re looking to dive into the smart home ecosystem for the first time, Google Home Mini will surely be one of the best Black Friday deals this year. Priced at $19, this will be the lowest official price cut we’ve seen all year and a whopping $30 savings. Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and plenty of other retailers will be offering this price.

Plus, fittingly for the smart home controller, we’re expecting to see Home Mini bundled with a wide range of accessories. Some of those value packs enter in the form of a Google Smart TV Kit for $35 at Walmart, or just throwing in the speaker free on TVs and more. It was a popular add-on last year, so we’re expecting to see much of the same for 2019’s edition of Black Friday deals.

Google itself will instead be discounting the new Nest Mini to $29, down from its usual $49 price tag. Having replaced the Home Mini, in our review, we uncovered enhanced speakers and other upgrades this time around. So if those improvements are worth the extra cash, be on the lookout for other retailers to match this promotion. In place of a direct cash discount, Best Buy will be pairing the latest Assistant speaker with a Wemo Smart Plug for $50.

You’ll also find the original Google Home on sale for $49 at most retailers, like Target or Walmart. And lastly, Nest Hub is expected to drop down to $79 from $100 officially. That’ll likely be topped by other promotions we see, though, so it’s best to hold out from what Best Buy or Target offers and wait for the expected $55 or so price tag.

Cash-in on Pixel 4 smartphones deals

Those hoping to snag a sweet deal on Google’s latest handset are also in luck, as there will be a few different ways to save on Pixel 4 next week. Google themselves will be offering a straight $200 cash discount on both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, or if store credit is fine, Target will give you a $300 gift card with purchase.

Those won’t be the best Google Pixel deals on Black Friday though, as if you’re willing to open a new line or switch carriers, there’s much better discounts to be had. AT&T will be taking up to $700 off when you trade-in a smartphone, and Verizon plans to have a buy one get one free promotion. T-Mobile offers the most aggressive, giving you the Pixel 4 for free when you switch from a competing carrier.

Though if you can live without the latest and greatest, we’re also expecting to see some offers on Pixel 3/XL from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Chromecast and Stadia

Looking to compete with Amazon’s aggressive pricing on Fire TVs, Thanksgiving week will also bring with it some offers on Google’s line of Chromecast devices. Pretty much every retailer that carries the latest Chromecast, including Walmart and Target, will be slashing $10 off, dropping the price to $25.

With Stadia’s launch still lingering, there’s also bound to be some bundles to promote the new gaming platform. Google itself sets the pace here, pairing its Stadia Premiere Edition with Nest Wifi for $398, down from the $478 value it usually runs.

Plenty of Nest smart home deals, too

Black Friday is also looking like it will be one of the best times this year to lock-in deals on Google smart home accessories. There will be a plethora of Nest devices on sale next week, from video doorbells and cameras to smart locks and more. Check out the full list down below.

