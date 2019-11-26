Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide + Vacuum Sealer: $99 ($70 off)

Amazon is currently offering a bundle with the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano plus the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer for $99 shipped. Best Buy is also offering the bundle for $1 more when you add the Sous Vide and Vacuum Sealer both to your cart. For comparison, the Precision Cooker Nano is currently on sale for $79 by itself from its regular $99 going rate. The vacuum sealer will set you back $49 right now, which is also on sale from $70. You’re saving as much as $70 with today’s bundle, with it being 22% under the current sale price for both products. Vacuum sealing your food prior to sous vide cooking is a great way to make meal prep even easier. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

Now, make sous vide cooking even easier when picking up this 12-quart container with lid designed specifically for Anova’s products. It’s just $30 shipped at Amazon and is a great way to spend your savings.

For other sous vide deals, check out our previous roundup from a few days ago with a selection of Anova’s higher-end products and other accessories on sale from $61.50.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano features:

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook via your smartphone. To sweeten the deal, this bundle includes the all-new Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer that has been developed by Anova to ensure the most thorough sealing of food for cooking sous vide – ensuring ideal flavor and tenderness of food.

