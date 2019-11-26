Save up to $700 on Geneinno Titan Underwater Drones with our exclusive code

Wellbots has teamed up with us to offer 9to5Toys readers an exclusive discount on the Geneinno Titan Underwater Drone. After applying code 9TO5UNDERWATER at checkout, you’ll be able to bring home the 100-meter version for $2,139 shipped. That’s $660 off the going rate and the lowest we’ve tracked by $160. Alternatively, the 150-meter version can be yours at $700 off when using the aforementioned code. Geneinno Titan lets you film and explore subaqueous terrain. It comes armed with a built-in camera that’s capable of capturing 8MP photos and recording at 4K. You’ll also be able to stream live video to its controller for remote navigation. Plus, two 1500-lumen lights are included for illuminating the drone’s surroundings and its built-in battery keeps you underwater for four hours at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Geneinno Titan Underwater Drone features:

Explore, photograph and film the underwater world from topside with the Titan Underwater ROV (492′ Depth Rating) from Geneinno. This underwater drone’s camera is equipped with a 1/2.5″ CMOS sensor to capture 8MP still photos and 4K video, and it can also stream a 1080p live view to the handheld controller. Two 1500-lumen lights illuminate the scene. Featuring two horizontal and four vertical thrusters, the Titan zooms along at up to 6.6′ per second, and its 9000mAh, 10.8-volt battery delivers a runtime of four hours per charge.

