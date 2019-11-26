Hunter takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday Sale + free shipping

Hunter’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 30% off hundreds of styles including boots, socks, sneakers, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 20% off sale items. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Norris Field Side Adjustable Boots are great for fall and winter weather. These boots are currently on sale for $120, which is down from its original rate of $150. This style comes in three color options and it has a modern matte finish. You can easily style them with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Waterproof Cotton Hunting Coat will become a go-to in your wardrobe this fall. It features a flattering cinched waist and a sleek black exterior. Originally priced at $250, however it’s currently on sale for $200.

Our top picks for women include:

