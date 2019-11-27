AmazonBasics Black Friday sale: $3 Lightning cables, backpacks, home goods, more

- Nov. 27th 2019 11:39 pm ET

From $3
Amazon is rolling into Black Friday with one of its biggest AmazonBasics sales of the year. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Slim Carry-on Travel Backpack for $23.07. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new all-time low price. This model offers dedicated storage for all of your tech, including a MacBook, iPad, and more. It also features a heathered design, which should go well with just about any look you may be rocking. Pay a few dollars more for additional colors in today’s sale. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More AmazonBasics deals can be found below.

Other notable AmazonBasics deals include:

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more AmazonBasics deals, including bargain-priced tech, accessories, and various other holiday essentials.

AmazonBasics Slim Carry-on Travel Backpack features:

  • Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for overnight trips; stylish Green color
  • Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics
  • Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access
  • Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)
  • Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

