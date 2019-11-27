AmazonBasics Black Friday sale: $3 Lightning cables, backpacks, home goods, more

Amazon is rolling into Black Friday with one of its biggest AmazonBasics sales of the year. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Slim Carry-on Travel Backpack for $23.07. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new all-time low price. This model offers dedicated storage for all of your tech, including a MacBook, iPad, and more. It also features a heathered design, which should go well with just about any look you may be rocking. Pay a few dollars more for additional colors in today’s sale. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More AmazonBasics deals can be found below.

Other notable AmazonBasics deals include:

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more AmazonBasics deals, including bargain-priced tech, accessories, and various other holiday essentials.

AmazonBasics Slim Carry-on Travel Backpack features:

Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for overnight trips; stylish Green color

Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics

Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access

Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)

Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

