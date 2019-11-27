PUMA kicks off its Black Friday Deals with 30% off sitewide: Shoes, outerwear, more

PUMA’s Black Friday Sale takes 30% off full price and sale styles with code BLKFRIYAY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. For men, the Silverion Running Shoes are a standout from this event. These sneakers will take attention during any workout with its unique lacing system. Its laced design provides support while it also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. You can find them available in two color options and they’re currently marked down to $53. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- HYBRID Astro Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $110)
- Essentials Hooded Fleece Jacket $21 (Orig. $50)
- Amplified Fleece Pants $24 (Orig. $45)
- Silverion Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- Hybrid Rocket Aero Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- XTG Leggings $39 (Orig. $55)
- HYBRID Rocker Aero Running Shoes $59 (Orig. $120)
- Prowl Alt Fade Training Shoes $46 (Orig. $65)
- Jaab XT Training Shoes $42 (Orig. $80)
- Rebel Jogger Sweatpants $24 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
