Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event offers 40% off orders of $125+

Ralph Lauren’s having its Black Friday Event that’s offering 40% off when you spend $125 or more. Plus take an extra 10% off select shirts and polos. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $125. This sweater is a classic and timeless option to wear for years to come. It’s available in several color options and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. I also really like the contrasting logo in the corner that adds a fashionable statement. Score even more deals from Ralph Lauren by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater $75 (Orig. $125)
- Washable Cashmere Sweater $173 (Orig. $288)
- Fleece Mockneck Vest $89 (Orig. $148)
- Varick Slim Straight Jeans $75 (Orig. $125)
- Bi-Swing Windbreaker $89 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Suede Skinny Pant $599 (Orig. $998)
- Tompkins Superskinny Jeans $101 (Orig. $168)
- Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater $101 (Orig. $168)
- Belmont Down-Fill Jacket $179 (Orig. $298)
- Belmont Down-Fill Vest $149 (Orig. $248)
- …and even more deals…
