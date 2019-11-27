Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Event offers 40% off orders of $125+

Ralph Lauren’s having its Black Friday Event that’s offering 40% off when you spend $125 or more. Plus take an extra 10% off select shirts and polos. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $125. This sweater is a classic and timeless option to wear for years to come. It’s available in several color options and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. I also really like the contrasting logo in the corner that adds a fashionable statement. Score even more deals from Ralph Lauren by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the GAP Black Friday Event that’s offering 60% off sitewide.

