Black Friday blender deals from $15: Breville, Ninja, Magic Bullet, more

Amazon is offering the Breville Fresh & Furious Blender (BBL620) for $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. It also available for $200 with $80 Kohl’s cash right now. Regularly $200, today’s deal is $40 off and is the lowest price we can find. Price drops on this model are rare at best with today’s offer being only the second notable deal we have tracked. This blender’s surgical-grade stainless steel blades can “turn ice into snow [as well as] fold and aerate for creamy smoothies and soups.” Features include an LCD display and timer, preset smoothie programs, and a convenient auto cleaning mode. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Black Friday blender deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Black Friday Blender Deals:

From Dyson gear and AmazonBasics essentials, we have loads of deep Black Friday home goods deals available. That includes coffee maker deals from just $6.50 as well as rare offers on the high-end Technivorm brewers. That’s on top of the best Anova sous-vide deals of the year and Instant Pot offers from just $49.

Breville Fresh & Furious Blender:

Even blending kinetics performance: combines the functionality of a powerful blender with some food processing tasks for versatility and convenience; Crush and chop to turn ice into snow, fold and aerate for creamy smoothies and soups

Quiet & efficient: The blade design and high torque motor delivers quiet and efficient blending performance; Engineered surgical grade stainless steel ensures the blades stay sharp, for Longer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!