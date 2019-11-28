Amazon shaves up to 40% off Diesel, Armani, and other smartwatches from $175

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a wide variety of smartwatches. Our top pick is the Diesel On Full Guard Smartwatch for $227.50 shipped. Today’s offer is $97 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and features built-in GPS, activity tracking, a swim-proof design, and much more. Heart rate tracking is on-board, making it straight-forward to keep tabs on how your body adapts to workouts. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find the rest of our top picks.
More smartwatches on sale:
- Emporio Armani 2: $240 (Reg. $345)
- Skagen Falster 2: $175 (Reg. $295)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle: $205 (Reg. $295)
- …and more…
Don’t forget that several TicWatch Smartwatch models are on sale from $120. Inside that very same sale we added in Fitbit Versa Lite for $99, and outside of that we spotted Amazfit’s Bip Lite for a mere $50.
Diesel On Full Guard Smartwatch features:
- Smartwatches built with wear OS by Google are compatible with iphone and Android phones. Wear OS by Google and other related marks are trademarks of Google llc. Touchscreen Smartwatches built with wear OS by Google require a phone running Android OS 4.4 (excluding go edition) or iOS 9.3. supported features may vary between platforms
- Heart rate and activity tracking using Google fit; Built in GPS for Distance tracking; swimproof design 3Atm; Google assistant built in it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; speed through checkout with your watch using Google pay
