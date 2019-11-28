GOOLOO’s portable jump starters are travel musts from $45 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable jump starter and battery packs from $45 shipped. Our top pick is the 1500A/20800mAh Jump Starter for $53.99, which is down from its $90 going rate. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and marks a new all-time low on Amazon. With the ability to jump-start a vehicle with up to an 8L gas engine, this will save your bacon on the road to your winter vacation. Plus, if you don’t have to use this to jump-start a car, it can recharge an iPad or iPhone with ease thanks to its 2.1A USB ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’d rather just recharge your iPhone, Anker’s PowerCore 5000 is a great alternative. It comes in at just $19 Prime shipped and has a USB output to recharge just about any smaller device. Don’t try to jump-start your car with this, however, as it won’t provide nearly enough juice.

GOOLOO 1500A Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: The GOOLOO GP200 Jump Starter is powerful enough to easily start most 12 volt batteries (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, lawnmowers, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , boats, etc. A full charge works up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current using heavy-duty clamps.

