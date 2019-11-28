Samsung EVO Select microSD storage hits Amazon all-time lows from $5.50

Amazon is discounting Samsung microSD storage from $5.49 Prime shipped today, marking new Amazon all-time lows across the board. While the low-capacity models are easy buys, it’s the high-end configurations that have caught our eye. That includes the 512GB version for $64.99, which is down from the usual $80 price tag. It’s also the best offer we’ve tracked so far. Samsung EVO Select microSD cards offer fast 100MB/s transfer speeds, which make it ideal for 4K content, alongside drones, Nintendo Switch consoles, cameras, and more. You can check out the other capacities available in today’s sale right here. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box has even more storage, especially for SanDisk fans, with deals from $16. You’ll find everything from microSD cards here to USB-C drives and much more. This is a great time to load up for the holiday season, especially if you plan on purchasing a new Nintendo Switch or just want to capture some action from Christmas. Check out the entire sale here.

Samsung EVO Select Storage features:

IDEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung MicroSD EVO is perfect for high-res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android devices and more

ULTRA-FAST READ WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof and magnetic proof

EXTENDED COMPATIBILITY: Includes full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops and desktop computers

10-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 10-year limited warranty does not extend to dashcam, CCTV, surveillance camera and other write-intensive uses;

