Get fit with a Black Friday-worthy $1,000 off Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym

Amazon is offering the Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym HVT for $799 with free scheduled delivery. This is $1,000 off its regular going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up whole-body fitness training capabilities, you’ll be able to stay in shape throughout the winter months before you head back outside. There are three pre-programmed workouts, and the machine syncs with your iPhone through the HVT app for viewing more videos. If you’re wanting the ultimate in-home workout experience, this is it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you just want to maintain, there are ways to do that at far lower costs. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are $249 shipped at Amazon and offer the ability to change from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

However, you can instead opt for AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands at $28.50 shipped. You’ll get two dumbbells each of three different weights, and a handy stand to hold it all.

Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym features:

Provides whole-body fitness with Hybrid Velocity Training or HVT

3 pre-programmed workouts (sprint, circuit, and builder) direct you through a workout in as little as 18 minutes for maximum results

Manual mode allows you to build your own workout from 50 unique exercises

Syncs with free HVT app and workout videos (Apple iOS and android). Dimensions – 65.5 L x 46 W x 83 H inches

Machine combines entire sets of cardio and strength workouts into one compact design that fits into most rooms

