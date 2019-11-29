Get fit with a Black Friday-worthy $1,000 off Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym

Amazon is offering the Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym HVT for $799 with free scheduled delivery. This is $1,000 off its regular going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up whole-body fitness training capabilities, you’ll be able to stay in shape throughout the winter months before you head back outside. There are three pre-programmed workouts, and the machine syncs with your iPhone through the HVT app for viewing more videos. If you’re wanting the ultimate in-home workout experience, this is it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Now, if you just want to maintain, there are ways to do that at far lower costs. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are $249 shipped at Amazon and offer the ability to change from 5 to 52.5 pounds.
However, you can instead opt for AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands at $28.50 shipped. You’ll get two dumbbells each of three different weights, and a handy stand to hold it all.
Bowflex Xtreme Home Gym features:
- Provides whole-body fitness with Hybrid Velocity Training or HVT
- 3 pre-programmed workouts (sprint, circuit, and builder) direct you through a workout in as little as 18 minutes for maximum results
- Manual mode allows you to build your own workout from 50 unique exercises
- Syncs with free HVT app and workout videos (Apple iOS and android). Dimensions – 65.5 L x 46 W x 83 H inches
- Machine combines entire sets of cardio and strength workouts into one compact design that fits into most rooms
