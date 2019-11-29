Under Armour’s Black Friday Event takes an extra 30% off sitewide from $21

Under Armour’s Black Friday Event takes an extra 30% off sitewide with code UAGIFT2U at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Be ready to hit the gym with the Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip Up Pullover. This style is sweat-wicking and features four-way stretch for added comfort. Originally priced $70, however during Under Armour’s Black Friday it’s marked down to just $36. Plus, this pullover is not just for working out, it would also pair nicely with jeans or khakis too for a fashionable look. You can find it in three color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the ColdGear Run Tights are on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $80. These tights have a high-waist line and have a four-way stretch for added comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

