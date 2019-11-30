Govee’s smart home products offer a budget-friendly upgrade from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a number of Govee smart home products from $7.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the DreamColor Wi-Fi-enabled 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip at $38.99, which generally goes for $60 at Amazon. Offering up Alexa and Assistant voice control, this LED strip gives you the Philips Hue look for far less. Plus, with a near-33-foot measurement, it’s great for adding illumination in larger areas without having to buy two lighting kits. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, with some of your savings from today’s lead deal, you should pick up Amazon’s $22 Echo Dot. It’ll tie right into the Govee system, giving you easy voice control of your brand-new light (or other Govee products).

Be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide for more great deals this Cyber Monday, as things are just getting started around here.

Govee DreamColor Wi-Fi LED Light Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo

Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function

Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere

