Amazon offers up to 35% off New Balance, Clarks, Sanuk, more, today only

- Dec. 1st 2019 10:18 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off shoes from New Balance, Clarks, Sanuk, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the New Balance Men’s 481V3 Cushioning Trail Running Shoe for $34.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $60 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for hiking or everyday activities. This style features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a rubber outsole to promote traction. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

For women, the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V1 Running Shoe are on sale for $14.16 Prime shipped. Regularly priced up to $36 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for running with breathable and flexible materials for a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

New Balance Cushioning Trail Running Shoes feature:

  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • CUSH+ midsole
  • AT TREAD outsole
  • NB Ultra Soft comfort inset

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cyber Monay 2019

About the Author