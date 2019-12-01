Amazon offers up to 35% off New Balance, Clarks, Sanuk, more, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off shoes from New Balance, Clarks, Sanuk, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the New Balance Men’s 481V3 Cushioning Trail Running Shoe for $34.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $60 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for hiking or everyday activities. This style features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a rubber outsole to promote traction. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

For women, the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V1 Running Shoe are on sale for $14.16 Prime shipped. Regularly priced up to $36 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for running with breathable and flexible materials for a natural stride. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

New Balance Cushioning Trail Running Shoes feature:

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

CUSH+ midsole

AT TREAD outsole

NB Ultra Soft comfort inset

