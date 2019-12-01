Play an Xbox One or PS4 on-the-go with this device, now $250 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment for $250 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and marks a return to the Amazon low. Broaden your gaming horizons with this handy and unique gaming device that’s able to hold a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Inside you’ll find a built-in 19-inch display with storage for controllers, power supplies, and other accessories. Whether you have a long layover or simply want to game outdoors, this distinct device will allow you to play anywhere there’s a power outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

GAEMS VANGUARD features:

Storage bags hold your Controllers, power supplies, and other accessories

Shoulder strap, remote, and sticker kit included, Resolution 1366 x 768, display colors (8 bit) 16.7M, Audio integrated stereo speakers

Removable center badge on the case exterior for future customization

