ComiXology is delivering a plethora of Cyber Monday comic book deals with promotions on Marvel, Dark Horse, and more. Today’s best offer in our book scores you buy one get one free on a selection of Marvel graphic novels when code MARVELBOGO has been used at checkout. With everything from the Avengers to Star Wars covered in this collection of reads, you’ll have a pretty wide selection of comics to mix and match. One combo that’s easy to recommend is picking up Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $10.99 and scoring Vol. 2: Shadows and Secrets at no cost. The first few volumes detail the Sith Lord’s adventures following A New Hope as he clashes with Rebel forces and crosses paths with Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and other iconic characters. Head below for more Cyber Monday comic deals or shop the entire Marvel BOGO sale right here.

ComiXology kicks off Cyber Monday comic deals

Today Comixology is also offering Battle Angel Alita Vol. 1 for $0.99. Usually selling for $10, today’s offer is good for a 90% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you were a fan of last year’s theatrical adaptation and want to find out what happens next, then diving into the manga is the to go.

Another notable batch of discounts enter in the form of up to 55% off a selection of Image graphic novels. There are plenty of renowned series included here, but our top recommendation would be to dive into Saga Book One: Deluxe Edition while it’s $19.99. Usually $40, today’s offer the lowest we’ve seen. Saga is the tale of one young family fighting to find their place in the world that blends fantasy and science fiction into one. Written by New York Times bestselling author Brian K. Vaughan, this is a fan-favorite that should be on everyone’s reading list. Shop all of the Image deals right here.

ComiXology is also running several other Cyber Monday comic sales that are packed with deals on various other series. Check them all out right here for yourself.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader synopsis:

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures.

