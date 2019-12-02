Tablo LITE OTA DVR lets you watch or record two shows at once: $100 (33% off)

- Dec. 2nd 2019 4:19 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $150, that’s good for a 33% discount and matches the pre-Black Friday discount for the Amazon low. With dual built-in tuners, OTA DVR allows you to watch or record two different programs at a time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Paired with an antenna, you’ll be able to watch local news, sports and more on just about any device. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 330 customers. Head below for extra details.

A perfect addition to the Tablo LITE is AmazonBasics’ Indoor TV Antenna. At $17, it allows you to pull in content from 35-miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with a wide range of content. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

Looking for another way to bolster your arsenal of cord cutting content? Consider Disney+, as right now you can save $10 when you lock-in a one-year subscription.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

