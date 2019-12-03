Levi’s Cyber Deals extended with 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale

- Dec. 3rd 2019 11:35 am ET

0

Levi’s Cyber Deals are Extended with 40% off everything and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code CYBER at checkout. Score great deals on jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans for men. They’re currently on sale for $48 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and they have a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fun look. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author