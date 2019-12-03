Levi’s Cyber Deals extended with 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale

Levi’s Cyber Deals are Extended with 40% off everything and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code CYBER at checkout. Score great deals on jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans for men. They’re currently on sale for $48 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and they have a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fun look. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- 527 Slim Boot Cut Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 711 Skinny Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $50 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
