Take 30% off Linksys’ Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $280, more

Amazon offers the the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Three-Pack in white for $279.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000 square feet in Tri-Band coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mb/s network speeds and each of the included three mesh routers includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Note: Shipping is delayed about a week at Amazon right now. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable networking deals include:

A perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now. I find these perfect for hooking up smart home hubs and other wired devices to your router.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

