Take 30% off Linksys’ Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $280, more

- Dec. 3rd 2019 4:34 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Three-Pack in white for $279.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000 square feet in Tri-Band coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mb/s network speeds and each of the included three mesh routers includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Note: Shipping is delayed about a week at Amazon right now. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable networking deals include:

A perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now. I find these perfect for hooking up smart home hubs and other wired devices to your router.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Networking

Networking
Linksys

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go