Workout at home with a top-rated TRX suspension system from $70

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, TRX Training via Amazon offers its PRO Suspension Trainer System for $118.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200 and usually sells for that much. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention by $1. Train at home or while you travel with the TRX Pro system. It includes three anchors, rubber handles, foot cradles and more. Also ships with eight video workouts and a two-month program to get you started. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on suspension training, consider opting for a set of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to train wherever you are, even at the office! Grab a variety pack for under $10 and get started today.

You can find even more suspension and body-weight training systems on sale over at Amazon today. Deals start at $70 with as much as 41% off the regular going rate.

TRX PRO Suspension Trainer System features:

Resistance Bands

Each resistance band is made of 100% natural latex (TPE free), is odor free and has a different strength so that you can increase the intensity of your workout gradually

Improve muscle tone in arms, legs, ankles, back & buttocks without need for expensive gym memberships or exercise equipment

Straps are 12″ long so they can be stretched further – Great for Stretching, Warm-Ups, Home Workouts, Physical Therapy, Yoga, Rehabilitation, Pilates & Crossfit!

Flexible bands are lightweight, durable and compact so you can take them along in a purse or briefcase in the included carry bag

