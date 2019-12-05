Power Wheels’ Dune Racer goes 5MPH and is $75 off at Walmart right now

Walmart is offering the Power Wheels Dune Racer 12V Battery-Powered Ride-On Vehicle in multiple colors for $199 shipped. For comparison, Target charges $280 and Amazon has it for around $275 right now. Offering up three different colors, there’s bound to be one that fits your child’s style. Plus, the included 12V battery lets your young one go up to 5MPH forward and 2.5MPH in reverse. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Take a different approach when you pick up the Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter. It’s currently over 25% off, now fetching just $88. Not only will this save you over $100, but it also goes twice as fast, topping out at 10MPH. Just keep in mind this is designed for a little bit of an older audience, not really young children like today’s lead deal.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, pick up a spare battery. Amazon has them for $65 shipped, offering your child double the riding time that this Power Wheels ships with.

Power Wheels Dune Racer features:

Sturdy steel frame with flashy “chrome” wheels & grille

Drives 2.5 and 5 mph (4 and 8 km/h) max. forward; 2.5 mph (4 km/h) max. reverse

Monster Traction system drives on hard surfaces, wet grass, and rough terrain

Metal sidebars for hand support

Storage area under the hood

9.5 Ampere Battery

