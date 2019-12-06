Save nearly $200 on Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel at Walmart, now $599

- Dec. 6th 2019 5:11 pm ET

0

Walmart is offering the latest Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Gold with Milanese Loop band for $599.22 shipped. Normally $799, this is nearly $200 off, beats our last discount by $13, and is easily the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Apple Watch Series 5 offers ECG monitoring to help detect early heart problems, along with standard heart rate tracking. You’ll also net an always-on display here, which is new to Apple’s latest Watch.

Nomad Base Station

For other Apple Watch Series 5 deals, check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale. While you won’t save $200 there, if you’d rather get a non-LTE or Stainless Steel model, then it’s a great way to spend a bit less.

With nearly $200 in savings on today’s lead deal, pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

LTE and UMTS, Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processo,r W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5.

