Save big on Monopoly Deadpool, Funko POP!, and more in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of toys and apparel with your kid’s favorite characters from $5.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Monopoly Game: Marvel Deadpool Edition for $13.99, which generally fetches $20. While we have seen it fall as low as $10 in the past, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re a fan of the latest Deadpool movies, there’s nothing like a good game of Monopoly designed after Marvel’s famous antihero. There are six separate tokens included here, each different from the other, giving a fun and unique experience. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for more of our top picks.
Our top picks:
- Funko Pop!: Harry Potter Hermione Granger: $7 (Reg. $11)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Groot with Wreath: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Funko Marvel Collector Corps Box: $15 (Reg. $40)
- Funko Pop!: Deadpool with Turkey: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Funko Pop!: Jim Henson with Kermit: $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Fortnite Early Game Survival Kit Figure: $14 (Reg. $20)
- …and more…
Monopoly Deadpool Edition features:
- Includes themed tokens, property spaces, Contract, Pouches, and Dumb Luck Cards
- Buy, sell, or swap Mercenaries and Sweet Rides with other players
- Build Headquarters and D-Mansions to charge more rent
- Players can steal opponents’ money, Mercenaries, and Sweet Rides
- Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 26 Contract cards, 16 Dumb Luck cards, 16 Pouches cards, 32 Headquarters, 12 D-Mansions, 2 dice, money pack, and game guide
