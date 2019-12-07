Save big on Monopoly Deadpool, Funko POP!, and more in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of toys and apparel with your kid’s favorite characters from $5.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Monopoly Game: Marvel Deadpool Edition for $13.99, which generally fetches $20. While we have seen it fall as low as $10 in the past, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re a fan of the latest Deadpool movies, there’s nothing like a good game of Monopoly designed after Marvel’s famous antihero. There are six separate tokens included here, each different from the other, giving a fun and unique experience. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for more of our top picks.

Our top picks:

Monopoly Deadpool Edition features:

  • Includes themed tokens, property spaces, Contract, Pouches, and Dumb Luck Cards
  • Buy, sell, or swap Mercenaries and Sweet Rides with other players
  • Build Headquarters and D-Mansions to charge more rent
  • Players can steal opponents’ money, Mercenaries, and Sweet Rides
  • Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 26 Contract cards, 16 Dumb Luck cards, 16 Pouches cards, 32 Headquarters, 12 D-Mansions, 2 dice, money pack, and game guide

