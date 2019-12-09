AOC’s 27-inch 1080p monitor upgrades your desk at $103 (Reg. $145), more

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p HDMI Monitor for $103.26 shipped. Down from its $145 going rate these days at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re looking to add another monitor to your computer or upgrade from an aging display, this is a great option. Offering 1080p quality and a 75Hz refresh rate, this HDMI monitor is a fantastic way to interface with your computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re picking up a new HDMI-enabled monitor, then you’ll likely need a new cable. AmazonBasics’ has you covered for under $6 Prime shipped with 4K capabilities. It’s 6-feet in length, making sure there’s no problem reaching from your new display to the computer.

AOC 27-inch monitor features:

AOC 27V2H 27″ Led monitor with 1920×1080 full HD resolution at 75Hz refresh rate

Frameless, “hidden edge” Ips panel for wide-viewing angles without color loss

Rapid 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate with AMD Free Sync for smooth gaming experience

Vga and HDMI 1.4 connections

No stuttering or tearing with AMD Free Sync technology

Sleek, ultra-slim, frameless design with tilt adjustability

AOC flickerfree and AOC low Blue mode technology

