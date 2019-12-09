AOC’s 27-inch 1080p monitor upgrades your desk at $103 (Reg. $145), more

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p HDMI Monitor for $103.26 shipped. Down from its $145 going rate these days at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re looking to add another monitor to your computer or upgrade from an aging display, this is a great option. Offering 1080p quality and a 75Hz refresh rate, this HDMI monitor is a fantastic way to interface with your computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other monitors on sale:

If you’re picking up a new HDMI-enabled monitor, then you’ll likely need a new cable. AmazonBasics’ has you covered for under $6 Prime shipped with 4K capabilities. It’s 6-feet in length, making sure there’s no problem reaching from your new display to the computer.

AOC 27-inch monitor features:

  • AOC 27V2H 27″ Led monitor with 1920×1080 full HD resolution at 75Hz refresh rate
  • Frameless, “hidden edge” Ips panel for wide-viewing angles without color loss
  • Rapid 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate with AMD Free Sync for smooth gaming experience
  • Vga and HDMI 1.4 connections
  • No stuttering or tearing with AMD Free Sync technology
  • Sleek, ultra-slim, frameless design with tilt adjustability
  • AOC flickerfree and AOC low Blue mode technology

