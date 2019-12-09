AOC’s 27-inch 1080p monitor upgrades your desk at $103 (Reg. $145), more

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p HDMI Monitor for $103.26 shipped. Down from its $145 going rate these days at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re looking to add another monitor to your computer or upgrade from an aging display, this is a great option. Offering 1080p quality and a 75Hz refresh rate, this HDMI monitor is a fantastic way to interface with your computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Other monitors on sale:
- Dell 21.5-inch 1080p: $110 (Reg. $150) | B&H
- AOC 25-inch 1080p: $160 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- 144Hz
- G-SYNC
- LG 32-inch 4K: $299 (Reg. $390) | Amazon, eBay
If you’re picking up a new HDMI-enabled monitor, then you’ll likely need a new cable. AmazonBasics’ has you covered for under $6 Prime shipped with 4K capabilities. It’s 6-feet in length, making sure there’s no problem reaching from your new display to the computer.
AOC 27-inch monitor features:
- AOC 27V2H 27″ Led monitor with 1920×1080 full HD resolution at 75Hz refresh rate
- Frameless, “hidden edge” Ips panel for wide-viewing angles without color loss
- Rapid 5ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate with AMD Free Sync for smooth gaming experience
- Vga and HDMI 1.4 connections
- No stuttering or tearing with AMD Free Sync technology
- Sleek, ultra-slim, frameless design with tilt adjustability
- AOC flickerfree and AOC low Blue mode technology
