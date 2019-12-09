Brother’s AiO AirPrint Inkjet reverts to an Amazon low of $50 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One AirPrint Inkjet Printer (MFC-J491DW) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at Amazon, today’s deal offers a savings of up to $30, but bear in mind that it can currently be found for $65 at Walmart. Today’s deal is a match for the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. In addition to printing, this inkjet is also able to scan and copy documents. With support for color printing, this unit is much more affordable when compared to laser alternatives. AirPrint support is in tow, making it dead simple to print natively from iOS or macOS devices. Google Cloud Print is in place for jobs that need to be started while away from home. Rated 4/5 stars.

If affordability is most important, have a look at HP’s Deskjet 3639 Wireless All-in-One Printer for $30. Bear in mind that shipping will take a few days and that support for Google Cloud Print is absent.

Other PC/Mac accessory deals we’ve unraveled today include Das Keyboard Prime 13 for $109 ($20 off) and Kingston’s 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive at Amazon for just $4. Those of you looking for a microphone can find Blue Yeti with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $75.

Brother All-in-One AirPrint Inkjet Printer features:

SIMPLE TO CONNECT: Choose from built-in wireless or connect locally to a single PC or Mac via USB interface. MFCJ491DW offers easy-to-set-up wireless networking

MOBILE PRINTING: Print wirelessly from mobile devices using AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Mopria and Wi-Fi Direct

