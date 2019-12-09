GoPro’s latest HERO8 Black is at an Amazon all-time low of $347 right now

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Action Camera for $347 shipped. Down from its $399 going rate, this is a match for its all-time low on Amazon and is the best available. Offering 4K60 recording, built-in waterproofing, and HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization, this action camera is built to withstand it all. You’ll also find TimeWarp 2.0 video recording, 1080p240 slow-motion capabilities, and built-in 1080p live streaming on GoPro’s latest device. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With your GoPro, you’ll want to make sure to pick up Samsung’s 128GB microSD card. It’s U3 in speed, meaning it’s perfect for capturing 4K video. Plus, at just $17 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on.

For those who just want to capture quality video without spending GoPro money, the AKASO 4K Action Camera is a great alternative. It’s just $51 shipped at Amazon and is a #1 best-seller there. While there’s no HyperSmooth 2.0, 4K60, or 1080p240 recording, this action camera is great for those just starting out.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Streamlined Design : The reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts Quickly; A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant

Hero8 Black Mods : Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than ever imagined with Quick loading Accessories like flashes, Microphones, LCD screens and more; Just add the Optional Media Mod to up Your capture game

Hyper Smooth 2.0 Smooth just got smoother; Now Hero8 Black has three levels of stabilization On, High and Boost so you can pick the Best Option for whatever you do; Get the widest views possible, or boost it up to the smoothest video ever offered in a Hero Camera; Plus, Hyper Smooth works with all resolutions and frame rates, and Features in app horizon leveling

