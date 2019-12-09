Apple’s latest iPad 10.2-inch is available from $237.50 at Target and Best Buy

Target is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $249.99 shipped, while REDCard members save an additional 5% making it $237.49. Best Buy is matching the $249.99 price. Also available in 128GB at Target for $329.99 or $313.49 for REDCard, and $329.99 at Best Buy. Normally $329 or $429 depending on your storage choice, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $230 on Black Friday back in November. Apple’s latest iPad offers the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support, making it a great option for students and professionals alike.

With your savings, be sure to grab a case for your new tablet. This one at Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers sleep/wake support, making sure that your iPad’s display is never on when the flap is closed.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

