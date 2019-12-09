Apple’s latest iPad 10.2-inch is available from $237.50 at Target and Best Buy

Target is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $249.99 shipped, while REDCard members save an additional 5% making it $237.49. Best Buy is matching the $249.99 price. Also available in 128GB at Target for $329.99 or $313.49 for REDCard, and $329.99 at Best Buy. Normally $329 or $429 depending on your storage choice, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $230 on Black Friday back in November. Apple’s latest iPad offers the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support, making it a great option for students and professionals alike.
With your savings, be sure to grab a case for your new tablet. This one at Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers sleep/wake support, making sure that your iPad’s display is never on when the flap is closed.
Nomad Base Station
Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:
The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.
- 10.2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music
- Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network
