Take $40 off CyberPower’s 1500VA 12-Outlet UPS at a new 2019 low of $110

B&H is currently offering the CyberPower 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet UPS for $109.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $150, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, marks a new 2019 low, and is the best we’ve seen in years. Alongside its 12 built-in outlets, CyberPower’s UPS features an LCD display for showcasing current usage stats, remaining power levels, and more. With its internal 1500VA battery, you’re looking at 12 minutes of uptime at half of the 900W total power output or three minutes at full capacity. With over 4,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $50. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with 12 outlets, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear. Or save even more cash and grab the Six-Outlet 400VA version for $44.

CyberPower 1500VA/900W 12-Outlet UPS features:

With a total of twelve outlets, the Intelligent LCD CP1500AVRLCD Uninterrupted Power Supply from CyberPower can handle your power needs for a variety of devices from computers to routers and modems, and much more. The twelve total outlets are broken down into six battery and surge protected outlets and six surge-only protected outlets. Among the twelve outlets, two are widely spaced, giving you the ability to use a variety of plug types with this uninterrupted power supply.

