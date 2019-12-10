Naughty Christmas sweaters on sale in today’s Gold from just $14

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Just Love Fashion via Amazon is offering ugly Christmas sweaters for adults and dogs from $13.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab these cheeky adult Christmas sweaters for $20.99, which is down from the usual $30 price tag and a new all-time low at Amazon. Both men’s and women’s versions are available, including “unique 3D detail and beautiful patterns on the sleeves to make them truly stand out.” A great way to take your holiday parties to the next level. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

You can even get fido a dog-version for $13.99 in today’s sale, which is 30% off the regular going rate. There are various sizes and colors available, so you can find just the right look for your four-legged friend. Early ratings are solid here as well.

Make sure to head over to today’s Gold Box for additional fashion deals, including pajamas, holiday socks, and more.

Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater features:

Go ahead, end the year in head-turning tacky fashion! Our ugly Christmas sweaters are a jaw-dropping complement to any holiday party and a smile-sparking accessory to crown any pic. And we have a variety of designs to suit any taste or occasion. Hitting up an office party or like your tacky wear conservative? You have classic santa and elf prints to choose from. Want to go a bit more risque and have everyone cracking up? Then rock prints wishing everyone a merry buckin’ Christmas, requesting people to jingle your bells, or showing sides of Santa never seen before.

