B&H launches Apple sale with up to $450 off iMacs, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro

- Dec. 11th 2019 9:30 am ET

0
B&H has launched a new Apple sale this morning with up to $450 off MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac mini models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,549. That’s down $250 from the regular going rate and a match of our Black Friday mention. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Another standout is the entry-level Mac Mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $679. Amazon is also price matching at this point, delivering a new all-time low there. Today’s deal is $120 off the regular price. Mac mini delivers expansive I/O in a compact design. That includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI out, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its sleek build and small footprint makes it easy to hide out of sight for minimalist setup.

Head over to B&H’s Apple sale for even more deals on MacBooks and various other desktop models. Don’t forget, you’ll receive a free year of Apple TV+ with any purchase of a new Mac, sweetening the deal even further.

Jump into our Apple guide for additional sales on iPads, the new Mac Pro, and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. All of which are discounted to best of the season prices at this time.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

B&H

