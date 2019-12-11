Capture the color of any surface with the Nix Mini, now $67 (Orig. $99)

From websites and apps to home decor, most design projects are based around colors. When you stumble upon the perfect hue, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 will help you capture that particular shade and find a matching paint. The sensor is now just $67.20 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “GREENMONDAY20” at checkout.

Measuring just 1.5 inches square, the Nix Mini V2 is small enough to take everywhere. When you find a color that you like, you simply place the sensor flat against that surface. Powerful LEDs ensure that you get an accurate reading on painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, and many other surfaces.

The results are sent to your phone in seconds. The Nix app (iOS and Android) searches through 100,000 paints for a perfect match. The catalog includes Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams. In addition, the app displays the sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB codes.

You can easily create custom color palettes with your scanned hues, and the app makes it easy to share inspiration with friends and colleagues.

It retails for $99, but you can get the Nix Mini V2 now for just $67.20 with promo code: GREENMONDAY20.

