Last year Amazon began selling fresh cut Christmas trees. Apparently it has proven to be a success with at least a couple of brands still live at the moment. In this post we’ll dive into which trees are still available for order and can still make it to your door before Christmas Day arrives with no saw or trip to the tree farm required.

Athena’s Garden

This brand of Noble Fir fresh cut Christmas trees is grown in Oregon. Sizing is rather small standing at 3 to 4-feet tall, but pricing is respectable at $54 or $61, depending on which option you land on. The only differentiator we could spot is that the higher-priced offering includes a stand while the other does not.

Athena’s Garden touts that each tree is inspected by the State of Oregon Department of Agriculture, helping to ensure everything is up to snuff. If a 3 to 4-foot tall fresh cut Christmas tree will do the trick in your space, be sure to get your order in soon as delivery timeframes are currently estimated at around five days or so.

National Plant Network

Next we have National Plant Network’s Noble Fir and Black Hill fresh cut Christmas trees readily available for order. Much like the offerings from Athena’s Garden, the height of these also lands in the 3 to 4-foot range. With the Noble Fir tree, National Plant Network promises a “beautiful, hand-selected, live Christmas tree” with a “natural form and pyramidal shape.”

It also claims each tree is ready for heavy decorations and ornaments thanks to branches that curve slightly upward. Expect a dark blue-green color and “a pleasant evergreen scent.” Needles measure about 1-inch in length and are said to retain well throughout the holiday season. The tree comes with a stand and is currently priced at $55. This Noble Fir tree will ship within 1-2 days of placing your order.

Out of the all the Christmas trees we could find, National Plant Network is the only brand that strayed from Noble Fir to offer a Black Hill Spruce. When it comes to shape, the seller describes it as being symmetrical with a conical crown. Branches are dense and a dark green color is to be expected.

With less fragrance than what’s found in a Noble Fir, this tree is great for folks with allergies or scent sensitivities. Like the seller’s Noble Fir, this offering also comes with a stand. Orders made right now are set to ship within a couple of days. Pricing is set at $55.

9to5Toys’ Take

While we are happy to see Amazon is still fulfilling fresh cut Christmas tree orders, it is disappointing to see a lack of traditionally-sized options. Topping out at 4-feet, the selection listed here is undoubtedly easier to ship, but the target audience is certainly limited. Fingers crossed that Amazon takes a deeper dive into the fresh cut Christmas tree market in the years to come.

