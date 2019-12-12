Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryers return to Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is $30 off the going rate and is matching the one-day Amazon all-time low we saw it drop to recently. Featuring a 3-quart capacity, this combo air fryer oven cooker uses little to no oil to bring that delicious crispy experience to the table in a healthier way. It has 8 preset cooking functions to support various recipes from desserts to chicken wings plus a cookbook to help you along the way. You’ll also find a dishwasher-safe basket, a cool-touch housing and an auto shut-off feature. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just keep in mind, if you don’t need the digital display and all those preset cooking functions the 3-quart Dash Deluxe model can be had for less. Currently down to $58.50 shipped, the regularly $90 cooker will provide a very similar experience, albeit in more a basic fashion. To save even more, opt for the smaller capacity Gourmia 2.2-quart Digital Air Fryer at $50 shipped.

Our Home Goods Guide is once again packed full of notable deals on everything from Dyson heaters and Gerber multi-tools to coffee makers, dog beds and much more.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

