Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryers return to Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100)

- Dec. 12th 2019 3:24 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $70
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is $30 off the going rate and is matching the one-day Amazon all-time low we saw it drop to recently. Featuring a 3-quart capacity, this combo air fryer oven cooker uses little to no oil to bring that delicious crispy experience to the table in a healthier way. It has 8 preset cooking functions to support various recipes from desserts to chicken wings plus a cookbook to help you along the way. You’ll also find a dishwasher-safe basket, a cool-touch housing and an auto shut-off feature. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just keep in mind, if you don’t need the digital display and all those preset cooking functions the 3-quart Dash Deluxe model can be had for less. Currently down to $58.50 shipped, the regularly $90 cooker will provide a very similar experience, albeit in more a basic fashion. To save even more, opt for the smaller capacity Gourmia 2.2-quart Digital Air Fryer at $50 shipped.

Our Home Goods Guide is once again packed full of notable deals on everything from Dyson heaters and Gerber multi-tools to coffee makers, dog beds and much more.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

  • Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
  • Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard