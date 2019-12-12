With 2019 nearly in the books, today, we’re getting a look at yet another wave of LEGO’s upcoming creations. Headlined by hero and villain-themed mechs, Avengers builds, and various Spider-Man vehicles, nine new LEGO Marvel kits are on the horizon for 2020. Not to mention, you’ll find a collection of all-new minifigures, including Spider-Man Noir, spanning the latest wave of builds. Head below for a closer look.

Nine new LEGO Marvel kits debut ahead of 2020

Before the Avengers-centered announcement, LEGO had already been on a roll with showcasing new kits for 2020. Back in mid-November, we got a look at six new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets, as well as a catalog of upcoming Star Wars, Creator, City, and Technic creations.

Now we’re turning our attention to the Earth’s mightiest heroes for nine new builds from the LEGO Marvel theme due out in 2020. Here the creations are split into both Avengers and Spider-Man sets, with there being four from the former franchise and five from the latter.

On the Avengers side, there are two new mech builds around Iron Man and Thanos. Each one is stylistically based on the characters’ signature designs and assemble 148 or 152-piece creations. Both include minifigures of their respective heroes or villain. Two play set style creations enter in the form of the Avengers Speeder Bike Attack and Avengers Truck Take-Down. These kits pack 226 and 477-pieces respectively and round out LEGO’s 2020 Marvel Avengers lineup.

In terms of kits starring the web-slinger, LEGO is giving Spider-Man his mech like we see with Iron Man and Thanos. There’s also a 234-piece Spider-Man motorcycle set and 371-piece Spider-Jet vs. Venom Mech creation. LEGO is also giving some love to its junior 4+ theme with a Vulture’s Trucker Robbery, and Menace of Mysterio builds.

All eight of the upcoming kits are slated to launch at the start of the new year. Right now, it looks like LEGO will be dropping the new Marvel 2020 kits on January 1st like we’re expecting to see from the Star Wars builds. This followed what we’d seen year after year in the past, so you won’t have to wait too long to assemble these models.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the United States, though it’s likely the Marvel mechs will retail for $15. Other kits will go up from there and cap out around $50. Which of the new creations of LEGO’s upcoming Marvel 2020 lineup is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

