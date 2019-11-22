On top of getting a first look at a new wave of creations from just about every popular LEGO theme earlier in the week, today brings two new models from the Architecture world. Come 2020, LEGO will be expanding its popular micro-scale collection of builds with two new kits that fit into the Skyline series, Tokyo and Dubai. Packed with the usual high attention to detail and delightful part usage that we’ve come to expect, you’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look at LEGO’s new Tokyo and Dubai Skyline Architecture sets.

Tokyo and Dubai join LEGO’s Architecture series

Continuing the recent trend of debuting two new Skyline kits per year, LEGO is traveling to Japan and Dubai for its 2020 Architecture creations. Both will be hitting store shelves in early January like the rest of the upcoming releases and are slated to be available direct from LEGO, as well as other retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

While we’ve seen buildings hailing from both Japan and the United Arab Emirates introduced into the Architecture theme before, this will be the first time LEGO has brought cities from either location to the Skyline series. Across both upcoming models, pricing seems to be on par with previous releases.

Of the two, Japan enters with the smaller part count at 547 bricks. It recreates various iconic buildings like Tokyo Tower and even manages to pack a miniature Mount Fuji into the build. And because this is Japan we’re talking about, you’ll even find the famous cherry blossom trees scattered throughout the Skyline build. Once it releases next year, this one will sell for $60.

Dubai makes a grand LEGO debut

Dubai, on the other hand, brings the world’s tallest building into LEGO form for the first time. With an extra 193 pieces compared to the LEGO Tokyo Architecture set, this Skyline creation stacks up to 740 elements. Burj Khalifa may dominate the creation height-wise, but the adjacent Burj Al Arab building steals in terms of interesting design. Just by the looks of it, there are some really unique techniques at play here to nail the landmark’s design. Pricing is slated to land at around $60.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO’s Architecture Skyline series has to be one of my favorite collections released by the company, and its latest does not disappoint. I’m particularly fond of the brick-built recreation of Tokyo, though some of the details present in the Dubai model are certainly eye-catching as well.

Which of the LEGO Architecture Tokyo and Dubai sets stand out more to you? Let us know in the comments below.

